StockNews.com Lowers BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Sell

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOKF. Hovde Group raised BOK Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.10.

BOKF opened at $91.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.42. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $96.40.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $806.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.07%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 56.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in BOK Financial by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 361.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

