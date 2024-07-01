Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,911 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,384,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,068,000 after purchasing an additional 137,178 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,696,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,052,000 after purchasing an additional 110,754 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $93,928,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,688,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,264,000.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.30. 592,673 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

