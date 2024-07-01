Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 960 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,619 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,415 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,702 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after acquiring an additional 705,607 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VNQ traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.76. 4,090,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,405,303. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.41. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

