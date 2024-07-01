Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Down 33.5% in June

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the May 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SSUMY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 46,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,595. Sumitomo has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sumitomo will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

