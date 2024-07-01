Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.0 days.
Suncorp Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMCY remained flat at $11.35 on Friday. 11 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17. Suncorp Group has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $11.67.
About Suncorp Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Suncorp Group
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.