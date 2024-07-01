Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.0 days.

Suncorp Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMCY remained flat at $11.35 on Friday. 11 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17. Suncorp Group has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $11.67.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

