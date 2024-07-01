SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STKL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.25.

SunOpta Stock Performance

Shares of STKL opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $644.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.78. SunOpta has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $7.59.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. SunOpta’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SunOpta

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SunOpta by 1,291.2% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after buying an additional 2,221,718 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,743,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SunOpta by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,971,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 857,603 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,999,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 523,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth $1,375,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

