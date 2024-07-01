Swipe Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $148.82 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last week, Swipe has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $148.82 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 608,984,455 coins and its circulating supply is 608,982,515 coins. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

