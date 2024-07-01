Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA) Short Interest Update

Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,400 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the May 31st total of 339,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 438,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ SYRA opened at $1.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45. Syra Health has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $8.37.

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Syra Health will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.

