T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells $23,598,574.02 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $23,598,574.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 670,278,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,518,606,176.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.86, for a total transaction of $23,470,451.46.

On Monday, June 24th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total transaction of $23,761,396.44.

On Friday, June 21st, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $23,551,862.67.

On Monday, June 17th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $23,643,950.76.

On Friday, June 14th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 135,969 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.59, for a total value of $23,874,796.71.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.10, for a total value of $23,102,099.10.

On Monday, June 10th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.75, for a total transaction of $41,139,423.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $40,968,720.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.96, for a total transaction of $40,959,615.84.

On Monday, June 3rd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total value of $39,295,830.60.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $176.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $206.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $131.47 and a one year high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.36.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,877 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

