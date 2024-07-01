Talbot Financial LLC Buys 274 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Talbot Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 2.1% of Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Stryker by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.58.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $3.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $336.50. The company had a trading volume of 778,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,401. The company has a fifty day moving average of $337.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

