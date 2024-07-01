Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Given “Buy” Rating at BWS Financial

BWS Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $145.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Talen Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Talen Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TLNE opened at $111.02 on Friday. Talen Energy has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $125.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Talen Energy will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Corporation, an independent power producer and infrastructure company, produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale power markets in the United States. The company operates nuclear, fossil, solar, and coal power plants. It is also developing battery storage projects.

