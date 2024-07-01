Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Up 25.6% in June

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEI. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,242,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after acquiring an additional 24,979 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 507,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 389,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 20,465 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,113,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 150,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 14,616 shares during the period.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TEI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,725. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $5.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.69%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

