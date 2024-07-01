TerraClassicUSD Achieves Market Capitalization of $99.90 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $99.90 million and $6.96 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00046088 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00012873 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010770 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,959,184,099 coins and its circulating supply is 5,595,836,445 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.