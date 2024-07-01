Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Strata Wealth Advisors LLC

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,087 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 133.0% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.7% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $3,413,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.30.

Tesla Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $197.88. 95,438,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,945,696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $631.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.