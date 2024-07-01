Tezos Price Hits $0.79 on Top Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Tezos has a market capitalization of $778.10 million and $16.39 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001254 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000676 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000562 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000650 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,008,081,293 coins and its circulating supply is 987,519,343 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

