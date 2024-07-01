The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Sells $1,650,417.85 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 49,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $1,650,417.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,520,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,760,820.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,482 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,704,387.58.

On Monday, June 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 73,713 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $2,531,304.42.

On Thursday, June 20th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 67,207 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $2,344,852.23.

On Monday, June 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 99,642 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $3,586,115.58.

On Friday, June 14th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,631,632.39.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $2,585,300.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.58. 1,499,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -78.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CG. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

