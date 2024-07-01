The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Acquired by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,482 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,704,387.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,617,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,570,486.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 514,288 shares of company stock worth $18,383,593. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 1.4 %

CG stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.58. 1,499,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,288. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently -78.21%.

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

