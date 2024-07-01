TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Given a C$0.24 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$0.24 target price on TNR Gold (CVE:TNR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TNR Gold stock opened at C$0.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. TNR Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06.

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

