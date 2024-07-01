Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) fell 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.61 and last traded at $17.71. 95,419 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 243,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Down 7.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $229.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.