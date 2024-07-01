TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

TLSI stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $16.24.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences stock. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.10% of TriSalus Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

