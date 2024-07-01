Udine Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,526 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.5% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 76,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 39,850 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.20. 5,949,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,443,405. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

