Udine Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 46.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 18,656 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for about 1.2% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,789,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,371,543. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $147.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.23, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

