UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Up 1%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.92 and last traded at $12.81. 2,235,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 9,877,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.63 and a beta of 0.86.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.84 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 875.6% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

