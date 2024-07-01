United Microelectronics Co. Declares Annual Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.356 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd.
United Microelectronics has increased its dividend by an average of 61.6% annually over the last three years. United Microelectronics has a dividend payout ratio of 63.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Microelectronics to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.
United Microelectronics Price Performance
UMC opened at $8.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12. United Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $9.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.
About United Microelectronics
United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.
