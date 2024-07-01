Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 18,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 7,205 shares.The stock last traded at $18.50 and had previously closed at $17.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valhi in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Valhi alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VHI

Valhi Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $506.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 891.50 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,600.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valhi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valhi stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Valhi worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.