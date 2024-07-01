VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group lowered its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,971 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS:SHYD remained flat at $22.37 during trading hours on Friday. 38,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.21.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0621 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

