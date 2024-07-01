Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $669,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VIG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $182.20. 769,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,705. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

