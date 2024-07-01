Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 35,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 45,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.88. 8,572,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,574,126. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

