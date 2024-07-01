Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.5% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,151 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $710,519,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,753,000.

Shares of VUG traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $374.01. 1,072,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,061. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $380.26. The company has a market cap of $128.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

