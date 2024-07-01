Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,171. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $236.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.03.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

