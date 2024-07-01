Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) is Golden Road Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Golden Road Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 3.2% of Golden Road Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Golden Road Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

VONG stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.46. 556,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,989. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $95.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

