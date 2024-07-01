Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $30,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,861,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,029,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 27,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.04. 414,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,560. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.05. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54. The firm has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

