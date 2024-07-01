Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,650,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BND stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,616,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,101,937. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $73.92.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.219 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
