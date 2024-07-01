Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.37. 2,448,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,849. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.15. The company has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $62.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.484 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

