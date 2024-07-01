Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF) Short Interest Down 18.4% in June

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 120,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 245.8 days.
Venture Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VEMLF opened at $10.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. Venture has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $10.50.
Venture Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Venture
- Stock Average Calculator
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.