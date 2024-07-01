Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF) Short Interest Down 18.4% in June

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 120,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 245.8 days.

Venture Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEMLF opened at $10.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. Venture has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Get Venture alerts:

Venture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing and Design Solutions, and Technology Products and Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.