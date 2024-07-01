Verasity (VRA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $33.61 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Verasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $33.61 million and approximately $7.31 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verasity has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001402 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 99,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

