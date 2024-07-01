VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) versus DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Critical Contrast

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DiamondRock Hospitality and VICI Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiamondRock Hospitality 0 3 2 0 2.40 VICI Properties 0 3 7 0 2.70

DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus target price of $10.30, suggesting a potential upside of 23.80%. VICI Properties has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.64%. Given DiamondRock Hospitality’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DiamondRock Hospitality is more favorable than VICI Properties.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondRock Hospitality $1.07 billion 1.61 $86.34 million $0.36 22.89 VICI Properties $3.61 billion 8.05 $2.51 billion $2.53 11.02

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and VICI Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

VICI Properties has higher revenue and earnings than DiamondRock Hospitality. VICI Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DiamondRock Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and VICI Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondRock Hospitality 7.86% 5.20% 2.64% VICI Properties 70.13% 10.33% 5.97%

Risk & Volatility

DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VICI Properties has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

DiamondRock Hospitality pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. DiamondRock Hospitality pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VICI Properties pays out 65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.7% of VICI Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of VICI Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VICI Properties beats DiamondRock Hospitality on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties owns 93 experiential assets across a geographically diverse portfolio consisting of 54 gaming properties and 39 other experiential properties across the United States and Canada. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 127 million square feet and features approximately 60,300 hotel rooms and over 500 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks. Its properties are occupied by industry-leading gaming, leisure and hospitality operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. VICI Properties has a growing array of real estate and financing partnerships with leading operators in other experiential sectors, including Bowlero, Cabot, Canyon Ranch, Chelsea Piers, Great Wolf Resorts, Homefield, and Kalahari Resorts. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 33 acres of undeveloped and underdeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties' goal is to create the highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio through a strategy of partnering with the highest quality experiential place makers and operators.

