Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

VNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $26.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.28 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $489,922,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $132,326,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 141.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,238,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,439 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $27,901,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2,410.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 973,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,488,000 after purchasing an additional 934,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

