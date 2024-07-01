Waterway Wealth Management LLC Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.06. 14,343,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,322,786. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average of $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

