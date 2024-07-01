Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LBPH) in the last few weeks:
- 7/1/2024 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $60.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/20/2024 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/20/2024 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $44.00 to $57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/11/2024 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/11/2024 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/7/2024 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2024 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2024 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LBPH traded up $3.89 on Monday, hitting $30.92. 1,871,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,421. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.24. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $31.80.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.
