Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Short Interest Update

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,100 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the May 31st total of 218,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.2 days.

Whitbread Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at $37.51 on Monday. Whitbread has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $45.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.67.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

