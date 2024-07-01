White Wing Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

White Wing Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 9.4% of White Wing Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. White Wing Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,111 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $139,341,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,800,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,547,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,662,000 after purchasing an additional 299,689 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,654,000 after acquiring an additional 259,015 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,560. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.05. The stock has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

