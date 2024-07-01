White Wing Wealth Management Sells 11,674 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

White Wing Wealth Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of White Wing Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. White Wing Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

VBR stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.52. 293,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,642. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

