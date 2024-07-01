WJ Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,000. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,082,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,496,000.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

JMEE traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.64. The stock had a trading volume of 29,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,232. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $58.89.

About JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

