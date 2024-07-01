WJ Wealth Management LLC Has $8.54 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

WJ Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,066 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,151,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,894,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,917. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.