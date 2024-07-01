WJ Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,400 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

WJ Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.8% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,697,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,951 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 357,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 34,895 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 64,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 21,655 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 224,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTS stock remained flat at $28.87 on Friday. 1,023,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,620. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.89. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $29.17.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.