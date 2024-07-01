Wrapped Matic Price Up 1.2% This Week (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 30th. Wrapped Matic has a market capitalization of $88.39 million and approximately $13.91 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00000895 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Matic alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Matic Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 156,306,216 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 155,049,858.73047358. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.54700472 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3316 active market(s) with $9,418,343.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Matic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Matic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.