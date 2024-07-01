Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the May 31st total of 24,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xunlei

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xunlei stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,739 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,993 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Xunlei worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xunlei in a report on Sunday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Xunlei Trading Down 1.5 %

XNET stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. Xunlei has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.98 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 5.23%.

About Xunlei

(Get Free Report)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.