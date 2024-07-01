Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Short Interest Up 54.5% in June

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of YUEIY stock opened at $9.53 on Monday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01.

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

Yue Yuen Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3977 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Yue Yuen Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.11.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.