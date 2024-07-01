Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd. (ZHUZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.43 on August 23rd

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHUZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4346 per share on Friday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric’s previous dividend of $0.31.
Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Price Performance
ZHUZY stock opened at C$15.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.37. Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric has a one year low of C$12.92 and a one year high of C$18.95.
About Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric
